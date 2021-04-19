Job News

Hiber's funding hits $4.5 million, also adds Eros Resmini to board

Swedish UGC platform scaling

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 19th, 2021 investment Hiber Not disclosed
Hiber's funding hits $4.5 million, also adds Eros Resmini to board
By , Contributing Editor

Entrepreneur-turned- investor Eros Resmini has invested in Swedish UGC platform Hiber through his VC vehilcle The Mini Fund.

Resmini, who was a co-founder at Discord, and previously part of the management at mobile gaming network OpenFeint, will also join the Hiber board.

Hiber, which operates the eponymous mobile/PC gaming platform raised additional funding from its seed round participants, including Luminar Ventures, Wild Sloths OY, Bumble Ventures, Konvoy Ventures, GFR Fund, and SYBO.

This takes Hiber’s total funding to-date to $4.5 million.

“I met the Hiber team in late 2019 and have stayed in touch and followed their progress and execution since,” said Resmini.

“They have an exceptional team and their approach allowing anyone to create on mobile is special.

"We’ve already started collaborating on growth strategies and along for the ride however I can support the company.”

Targeting 13+ GenZ creators, more than 600,000 interactive experiences and games have been created on Hiber.

Check it out at Hiberworlds


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Nov 27th, 2019

Coffee Stain Studio invests in horse-centric mobile game outfit Kavalri

as News May 24th, 2019

Chinese studio Code View raises over $14m for sandbox game Reworld

News May 6th, 2019

Brawl Stars dev Supercell invests $3.8m in Malmo start-up Luau Games

News Sep 6th, 2018

Roblox picks up $150 million investment to fuel global expansion

Interview Mar 9th, 2018

Alternative Android game store Flexion raises $10 million prior to 2018 IPO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies