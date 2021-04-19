Hiber's funding hits $4.5 million, also adds Eros Resmini to board

Entrepreneur-turned- investor Eros Resmini has invested in Swedish UGC platform Hiber through his VC vehilcle The Mini Fund.

Resmini, who was a co-founder at Discord, and previously part of the management at mobile gaming network OpenFeint, will also join the Hiber board.

Hiber, which operates the eponymous mobile/PC gaming platform raised additional funding from its seed round participants, including Luminar Ventures, Wild Sloths OY, Bumble Ventures, Konvoy Ventures, GFR Fund, and SYBO.

This takes Hiber’s total funding to-date to $4.5 million.

“I met the Hiber team in late 2019 and have stayed in touch and followed their progress and execution since,” said Resmini.

“They have an exceptional team and their approach allowing anyone to create on mobile is special.

"We’ve already started collaborating on growth strategies and along for the ride however I can support the company.”

Targeting 13+ GenZ creators, more than 600,000 interactive experiences and games have been created on Hiber.

Check it out at Hiberworlds