Help Rovio create its next great game!

Luiz Tenório is a Technical Director at Rovio’s Stockholm Studio.

As a Technical Director at Rovio Stockholm, it’s my job to oversee nearly every aspect of game development.

This includes building out development plans, supervising our team of engineers and developers, programming, and coding.

Making fun games is incredibly rewarding, which is why I’m excited to share that Rovio’s game studios are looking for developers and engineers to join our team!

Come join us

Like many people who work in a technical field, I got my start in programming because of my love for games.

At Rovio Stockholm, our core focus is on building character-driven mobile RPGs, which range from live games like Angry Birds 2 to prototypes that are still in their infancy.

We have an open culture and regular rotations between projects, which means that developers get a taste of every phase of development.

While it’s amazing to maintain a live game, the concept phase can be very exciting as well - seeing the art, game design and tech teams integrate and make an engaging game is extremely gratifying!

Outside of Stockholm, Rovio has four additional studios, including its headquarters in Finland and additional offices in Denmark and Canada.

Each team has its own goals and specializations, though there’s consistent communication between the studios to ensure we’re all aligned and learning from one another.

We incentivize working across disciplines in our studios, which means a client developer can work on the server side, with the help of server developers, or a server developer can jump in and help with gameplay.

There has never been a better time to join our team here at Rovio.

This flexibility to work on different aspects of projects gives employees more experience and motivation, which ultimately increases our games’ quality.

Better jobs

Career development is an emphasis as well, as supervisors meet with employees one on one to help them reach their goals. I joined Rovio as a server developer before becoming technical director, so I can attest to Rovio’s commitment to employee growth.

There has never been a better time to join our team here at Rovio.

All jobs can begin remotely, and Rovio can assist with relocation, housing, and getting acclimated if you’re moving.

On top of all that, we are in the midst of prototyping on a number of different projects - so now is a great opportunity to have your ideas be a part of our next big game!

Head over to https://www.rovio.com/careers for more information about our current openings.

Or feel free to get in touch with our senior recruiter Alexei Ryan on LinkedIn to ask any questions you may have.

Luiz Tenório is a Technical Director at Rovio’s Stockholm Studio. He was born in Brazil and worked as a software and mobile developer before joining Rovio.

Luiz manages a team of developers and is responsible for guiding the studio’s technical vision and development process.