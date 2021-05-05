Job News

Kwalee plans to invest $30 million into India over the next five years

Hypercasual co continues to grow

By , Staff Writer

UK hypercasual publisher Kwalee is planning for a $30 million investment into India as the country accounts for the highest number of monthly active users in Kwalee's portfolio.

Kwalee's Indian team has already participated in the development of hypercasual games such as Blade Forge 3D, Teacher Simulator, and Let’s Be Cops 3D.

“It’s incredible to see the brilliant team we have managed to build in Bangalore in such a short space of time,” said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

“Our projected investment in Kwalee Bangalore over the next five years shows our commitment to continue building this amazing team and to maintain our rapid growth as we build a global team to make global hits.

"We’re so proud of what’s already been achieved in a disrupted year and we can’t wait to build on this platform."

Opened in May 2020, Kwalee's Bangalore office currently houses 50 staff and is planning a recruitment drive with 80 vacancies across all disciplines.


