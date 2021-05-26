Job News

Rovio appoints VP of marketing Kieran O'Leary to COO

CTO Petri Hyökyranta and O'Leary move to leadership team

Rovio appoints VP of marketing Kieran O'Leary to COO
By , Features Editor

Rovio has promoted its vice president of marketing Kieran O'Leary to chief operating officer.

As announced via a blog post, the new COO will start in the position from May 27th while continuing to be based at Rovio's headquarters in Espoo, Finland. This move follows a 10-month stint in marketing and a 12-month period as the director of growth.

O'Leary entered the games industry in 2012 as a product manager on Watch Dogs at Ubisoft. He then moved onto further product and marketing jobs at Gameloft and Outfit7 before joining Rovio in 2019.

Alongside this, it was confirmed that O'Leary and chief technology officer Petri Hyökyranta will both become members of the leadership team for the Angry Birds maker

"Strong track record"

"While I continue to lead Rovio's strategy, Kieran O’Leary will work with studio leads monitoring operations on a day-to-day basis," said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand.

"Kieran’s strong track record in heading marketing coupled with his determination for driving results make him the best possible person for the job and I am confident he will do an excellent job!"

He added: "An important pillar of our strategy is our 'Future of Gaming' initiatives. Much of this is naturally technology-enabled, for instance using machine learning to customise user experiences. Thus it is imperative that technology is represented in the leadership team through Petri Hyökyranta."

O'Leary previously delivered a session on 'fueling growth through user-centric UA creative design' at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. You can watch the presentation in full below:

As part of Rovio's latest financial figures, it was revealed that Angry Birds 2 had earned more than $600 million in lifetime revenue.

More recently, Rovio partnered with Burger King to offer Angry Birds plushies and an AR experience.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 22nd, 2021

Rovio appoints Ben Mattes as its SVP for future of gaming and Angry Birds brand strategy

Job News Dec 21st, 2020

Rovio names Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO

Job News Oct 5th, 2020

Rovio CEO Levoranta will step down at the end of the year

News Mar 30th, 2020

Rovio soft-launches turn-based RPG Angry Birds Legends

News Mar 9th, 2020

Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Casual in the US for "early market testing"

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies