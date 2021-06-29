Scopely appoints former Activision Blizzard president Coddy Johnson to board of directors

Scopely has appointed former Activision Blizzard president Coddy Johnson to its board of directors.

Johnson joined Activision in 2008 as senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO, before moving up the role of COO of studios and then the chief financial officer and head of operations. He then left in March 2016 to act as the COO of educational tech firm AltSchool.

In 2017, Johnson rejoined Activision Blizzard as President and COO, where he helped lead the company’s growth transition into free-to-play and mobile before retiring in March 2020.

Alongside this hire, Thredup board member and former Morgan Stanley executive Marcie Vu was also announced to be joining the board. Vu is said to have more than 20 years of experience in investment banking, with various adviser positions for Alibaba, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and Zynga.

"Unique perspectives"

"Today, we are incredibly proud to announce the appointment of Marcie Vu and Coddy Johnson to the Scopely board of directors," wrote Scopely co-chief executive officers Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira in a statement.

"These two executives will each add new unique perspectives to the Scopely Board, cheering us on and challenging us as we usher in the next phase of our company’s growth. Our Scopely future is brighter than ever with Marcie and Coddy in our corner."

Earlier this year, Scopely appointed former Facebook global marketing of games head Ben Webley as its new chief marketing officer.