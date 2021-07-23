Job News

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

Job vacancies from Jam City, Rovio, Gameloft and Glu Mobile

By , Staff Writer
A job search can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.

Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.

Each week at PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.

This week we have gathered 10 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developers across the world, including the likes of Jam City, Rovio, Gameloft, Glu Mobile and more.

You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a selection of open positions now on offer.


  • Frogmind Games

    Frogmind Games logo

    Job title: Video Marketer

    Location: Helsinki, Finland

    Job description: As a video marketer you will help us to bring the best of our games to life through marketing videos and digital media content. You will be responsible for capturing and editing the most hyped gameplay from our projects that will be used in various promotional campaigns and channels. You will get involved in all marketing processes, from ideating to launching globally.

    We expect you to have great video production skills, a positive and driven personality that wants to help, we hope you enjoy learning new things, get a kick out of finding ways to do things better, and to have a dynamic can-do attitude.

    Apply here


  • Hutch

    Hutch logo

    Job title: Unity Games Engineer

    Location: London, UK

    Job description: Hutch are looking for a Unity games engineer to join the team in our central London studio. You will be working on one of our successful games within a small cross-functional game team. Collaborating with designers, artists and programmers, you will work in a fast-paced and iterative environment working on challenges and problems around making, releasing and maintaining a successful mobile game.

    This role would suit someone who would like a lot of impact and autonomy, that likes being involved in the decision making process and someone who enjoys working quickly in an agile development environment. We look for people who want to bring their own ideas to the team who want to work across multiple areas and who enjoy the freedom and responsibility of the team owning their own decisions.

    Apply here


  • Jam City

    Jam City logo

    Job title: UX Researcher

    Location: California, USA

    Job description: At Jam City we have a fundamental belief that deep player understanding is key to innovation, increased player enjoyment, and marketplace growth. Reporting to the senior manager of user research, this individual will lead user research initiatives and will also support some of our player satisfaction and quantitative projects.

    Our ideal candidate loves mobile games and possesses a strong curiosity and passion to understand the “whys” that drive player behaviour and decision-making. He/She will be adept at using traditional user research methods, as well as new approaches and original thinking. This individual excels at providing both highly analytical as well as highly creative ideas to drive design decisions. A thorough understanding of user-centred design methodologies is a must and experience in the mobile gaming space is highly preferred. Survey design and analysis is also a crucial skillset candidates must have.

    Apply here


  • Rovio

    Rovio logo

    Job title: Senior Technical Artist

    Location: Stockholm, Sweden

    Job description: We are on the lookout for a talented technical artist to join our multinational art team to work across multiple projects, amongst them the hugely successful Angry Birds 2. We’d love to have our team members bring their own creative vision to everything they do. If that describes you, this is a great opportunity to work in a fun and creative environment with skilled coworkers, contribute to captivating new products, and expose your work to a global audience.

    As a technical artist you will be part of spearheading technical solutions and optimizations to find the balance between quality and efficiency. You will act as the glue between artists and programmers, and work closely with project art leads and art director.

    Apply here


  • Gameloft

    Gameloft logo

    Job title: Influencer Manager

    Location: Barcelona, Spain

    Job description: At Gameloft HQ, as an influencer manager, you will join a passionate group of gamers and top minds in the business of games. We are always on looking out for the best talent to join our team and help create the best experiences for our players, influencers and their audiences.

    Gameloft’s influencer manager will be responsible for the company’s paid influencer outreach & strategy. We’re looking for someone who will help to work on inspired creative & ambitious campaigns that drive business results at a global scale and in an authentic way. You will report to the Influencer marketing team lead & will strive to make influence marketing a key component in Gameloft’s marketing gunnel by working closely with product marketing managers across the globe.

    Apply here


  • Glu Mobile

    Glu Mobile logo

    Job title: Motion Graphics Video Editor

    Location: California, USA

    Job description: We are hiring for a full-time motion graphics video editor who can deliver projects to a high standard, demonstrating creativity, quality and consistency. This role reports to the senior manager, marketing creative and is based in our San Francisco headquarters location.

    Candidates must be highly motivated and flexible, with the ability to take initiative and work independently, and also comfortable collaborating with the team. In this role, you will work closely with internal game studios and the marketing team, on creating game trailers, promotional videos and other marketing assets.

    Apply here


  • Tilting Point

    Tilting Point logo

    Job title: Game Designer

    Location: Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Job description: As a game designer at Remote Realm you will join a team of experienced developers to support the world-class free-to-play mobile games and work with globally cherished licenses. We are a part of the Tilting Point family; we combine data, technology, talent and groundbreaking marketing to scale games to success.

    The ideal candidate will have a strong aptitude for critical thinking and analysis, outstanding communication skills, development experiences mentoring designers, managing individuals and a passion for developing successful mobile games. This role will directly contribute to Tilting Point’s mission of becoming the top game developer, publisher and partner of choice for funding, marketing and co-development.

    Apply here


  • Lockwood Publishing

    Lockwood Publishing logo

    Job title: Live Ops Designer

    Location: Lisbon, Portugal

    Job description: We're looking for a live ops designer to work closely with the live ops team to help run live operations and events. This will involve design and implementing weekly and daily in-game events and promotions. With the goal of boosting monetisation and retention KPIs.

    You will develop, organise, and maintain design documentation and materials for internal knowledge-sharing. Prepare and communicate regular updates, progress reports, and other materials for reviews/event feedback.

    Apply here


  • East Side Games

    East Side Games logo

    Job title: Assistant Producer

    Location: Vancouver, Canada (remote working available)

    Job description: East Side Games is on the lookout for an assistant producer to join a new mobile game in pre-production for a super exciting new IP. We want you (yes, you!) as our dedicated assistant producer, you’ll come with some production/ project management experience acquired preferably in a game development environment or similar. You have a “do what needs to get done” attitude – if it’s proofreading a document, taking notes in a meeting, or writing up the acceptance criteria in a user story.

    You’ll use this skill set to support the production team and add huge value to our talented team of engineers, artists, designers, writers and QA analysts. On top of this, you’ll also work closely with our game producers.

    Apply here


  • SYBO Games

    SYBO Games logo

    Job title: Junior QA Tester

    Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

    Job description: We are looking for a QA tester who will be joining our QA services team. You will be dispatched on short to mid-term missions when product teams will be in need of QA support (e.g. peak of work, release date approaching, help with regression). It's a great position if you like to experience novelty and discover different ways of working.

    We appreciate specialists and with your particular skill set, you will be a large part of forming the position and be a part of our continuous journey.

    Apply here


