Job News

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

Job vacancies from Square Enix, King, Jagex and EA

By , Staff Writer
10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

A job search can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.

Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.

Apply now

Each week at PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.

This week we have gathered 10 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developers across the world, including the likes of EA, Square Enix, King, Jagex and more.

You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a selection of open positions now on offer.


Click here to view the list »

  • InnoGames

    InnoGames logo

    Job title: Team Lead Unity/C#

    Location: Hamburg, Germany

    Job description: As team lead Unity/C# you will play a key role in the leadership team of our most recent mobile game and lead a highly agile game development team while creating a great game meant to be played by millions of players.

    After an initiation phase where you will learn all about our development as well as leadership principles from your peers, you will take over the technical lead for one of our online games.

    You will collaborate with the product manager on reaching the strategic goals for the game – define and execute required actions for product technology (mobile client based on Unity3D/C#), development environment and team.

    Apply here


  • Jagex

    Jagex logo

    Job title: Game System Engineer

    Location: Cambridge, UK

    Job description: We are looking for an engineer to join the game technologies team, working on the tech that forms the core of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. RuneScape and Old School RuneScape use a client/server architecture, built using C++ and Java, with a custom scripting language that provides game engine features to the titles’ content developers. The game systems engineer maintains, modifies and adds engine features and the corresponding scripting language interfaces.

    For this role, the engineer will be primarily responsible for maintaining and updating the mobile libraries that are used on both titles on Android and iOS platforms. This includes integration into external systems like Firebase and CRM solutions such as Braze or Iterable. This is an exciting opportunity for a candidate with ambition and initiative to join a world-renowned online games company, to work on a unique and large-scale project and face some of the most complex and interesting challenges in online gaming.

    Apply here


  • Niantic

    Niantic logo

    Job title: Art Manager (New Game)

    Location: California, US

    Job description: Niantic Labs, creator of Ingress and Pokémon GO, is seeking an art manager to lead our visual design team and the creative process, from concept design to final assets. You will be responsible for leading a team of 3D artists and animators, including the artist’s processes and pipelines. This role is working on a new and exciting AR location-based game that will merge the virtual with the real world and encourage players to explore the world, together.

    The ideal candidate will bring bold leadership to a team seeking to push the boundaries of location-based AR and live experiences. We believe in creating unforgettable emotions and memories inside games players love to play, inspiring discovery, exercise, and meaningful social interaction.

    Niantic values managers who are respectful, empathetic, and who embrace the values of servant leadership and a diverse and inclusive workforce.

    Apply here


  • EA

    EA logo

    Job title: Associate Quality Designer (Temporary)

    Location: Vancouver, Canada

    Job description: FIFA Mobile QA is looking for you to fill an associate quality designer (AQD) role for the FIFA Mobile team. The AQD position will require you to provide oversight of our quality processes and establish best practices for our analyst family together with our leadership team.

    You will oversee the entire quality plan for FIFA Mobile QA and will report to the QA development manager and partner directly with the lead producer to agree on the vision for the product and services. You will ensure the team is focused on providing the strongest end-to-end coverage and experience for EA's players, and to help us support its commitment to putting players first.

    Apply here


  • Bandai Namco Mobile

    Bandai Namco Mobile logo

    Job title: ASO Manager

    Location: Barcelona, Spain

    Job description: In the role, you will be responsible for leading, planning and executing the app store optimisation strategy for select live games, whilst also supporting new game releases for the wider Bandai Namco group.

    You will be the ASO evangelist for our mobile games division, staying at the forefront of the latest developments in app store optimisation for the App Store and Google Play and constantly striving to build on and improve our ASO strategy.

    As a core member of our marketing team, you will work in close collaboration with product, user acquisition and analytics teams to measure the performance of your ASO campaigns and their impact on the conversion funnel.

    Apply here


  • Rolocule Games

    Rolocule Games logo

    Job title: 3D Artist

    Location: Pune, India

    Job description: We are looking for a seriously talented 3D artist who is self-motivated, goal-orientated and a strong team player. We embrace those who see things differently, aren’t afraid to experiment, and who have a healthy disregard for constraints.

    Join our team to create next-generation worlds for some exciting projects! Strong modelling and texturing skills are not enough. Candidates must be able to create immersive, living, and fully-realised 3D art.

    As a 3D artist at Rolocule, you take pride in your work and know what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality-focused 3D art. You enjoy working in a dynamic and agile environment. You have the knowledge and ability to visualise how things should work, and how to translate this into visually compelling worlds.

    Apply here


  • Nexon

    Nexon logo

    Job title: Associate Brand Manager

    Location: California, US

    Job description: The brand marketing team is responsible for defining the long-term brand strategy, brand identity and global marketing integration that ensures consistency in messaging across all player touchpoints throughout our specific game service regions.

    The associate brand manager, mobile will be assisting as a brand champion balancing the brand and marketing strategies while supporting collaboration across multiple internal teams to ensure alignment with development schedules and marketing needs.

    Apply here


  • Wooga

    Wooga logo

    Job title: Game Writer

    Location: Berlin, Germany

    Job description: As our next game writer, you are skilled at building worlds, creating exciting story hooks, and bringing memorable characters to life in concise, clear, characterful dialogue.

    Furthermore, you understand that a game’s story does not stop with the dialogue but extends to the way the player experiences the game’s core fantasy as they interact with the game world, and you have demonstrable experience integrating narrative into a game’s features and using game mechanics to reinforce storytelling and react to the player’s actions.

    You understand your audience and can put on your "player hat" to ensure the story is fun to play. You understand the limits and are excited by the opportunities of storytelling in the free-to-play space.

    Apply here


  • Square Enix

    Square Enix logo

    Job title: Technical Director

    Location: London, UK

    Job description: We have a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Tech Director to join the leadership group in the Square Enix Mobile team! Based in London, the team are responsible for producing titles in conjunction with external development partners based on Square Enix’s hit franchises as well as external IP.

    The successful candidate will be the key internal technical stakeholder across a portfolio of games being published by the London studio. You will work closely with project stakeholders at all levels while nurturing the relationships with our partner studios to ensure key goals are met.

    You will have ultimate responsibility for collaborating with external studios to lock the feasibility of feature set, technical direction and solutions for each project and optimise the game standards for projects in development.

    Apply here


  • King

    King logo

    Job title: Data Scientist

    Location: London, UK

    Job description: We are looking for a talented and creative data scientist interested in building, defining and pushing the boundaries of games analytics within the portfolio live games organisation. You’ll have a proven ability to apply your skills, be it technical, behavioural or economic, in order to generate value for the mobile games you’ll be working on.

    You’ll help us to further understand, model, predict, segment and retain our players. You will be part of a cross-functional team of other data scientists, product managers, game designers and developers, and you’ll be tasked to drive the analytical side of the game, collaborating with the broader group.

    Apply here


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

9 List Sep 29th, 2017

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2017

1 List Sep 8th, 2020

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2020

4 List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

12 List May 3rd, 2016

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2016

Job News Jul 16th, 2021

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies