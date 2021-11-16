Job News

Stillfront appoints Disney and Blizzard veteran Amy Lee as SVP of synergies and operations

Coming from Blizzard Entertainment

Stillfront Group has appointed Amy Lee as its senior vice president of synergies and operations.

Lee previously held various positions at Blizzard, Disney and Nexon, involving product development, user acquisition and live operations.

Lee served as head of product management at Blizzard and oversaw the development of mobile titles.

Similarily, Lee led the product management team at Disney and was the dirivng force behind the studio's free-to-play mobile titles.

As SVP of synergies and operations, Lee will be supporting and governing a set of studios in Stillfront’s growing ecosystem.

Additionally, Lee will join the as a member of Stillfront’s business management team based in Los Angeles.

Positive synergies

"I am thrilled to be joining the Stillfront Group team, and look forward to working closely with the company’s impressive roster of diverse and global studios," said Lee.

"Stillfront’s expertise in improving retention for each of its developer’s titles throughout their lifetime showcases the team’s commitment to the studios and their games, and I look forward to continuing to build as we expand our portfolio over time."

Stillfront Group COO Alexis Bronte added: "I am very excited to have Amy join the team as SVP of Synergies & Operations, especially since one of Stillfront’s most important value drivers is the synergies and collaborations created between our studios."

"With Amy’s impressive background and expertise from many disciplines within the games industry, she will play an important role in maximizing the value of our unique Stillops operational platform, which allows for positive synergies across gaming studios, all while enabling us to leverage each studio’s individual strength."

In September, Stillfront acquired Jordan-based gaming startup Jawaker for $205 million, stengthening the firm's pre-establish presence within the MENA region.


