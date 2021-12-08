Amber appoints former Disney and EA exec Roie Chizik as CFO

Romanian games outfit Amber Studio has appointed Roie Chizik as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to Amber, Chizik served as CFO at Software-as-a-Service edtech start-up Brightwheel and oversaw all aspects of finance, accounting, analytics, SysOps, legal, and real estate.

Chizik has held various executive positions spanning over 20 years from the likes of Disney, EA, and Amazon, as well as several venture capital-backed startups.

Going forward, Chizik will be responsible for leading all aspects of Amber’s financial and accounting functions. Additionally, they will drive Amber’s financial strategy and overlook the firm’s M&A activities.

Chizik will be based at Amber's San Fransisco office and will oversee the finance and accounting team, and will report directly to CEO Jaime Gine.

The right ingredients

"Amber Studio is a high-growth company with passionate people in the extremely dynamic gaming industry," said Chizik.

"I joined the Amber team because I love challenges and the opportunity to work with smart and motivated people. I have had the opportunity to partner closely with Jaime and Mihai in the past, and I am thrilled about Amber’s prospects and accelerated development plan, especially in the context where the global gaming industry continues to take centre stage.

"I am confident that Amber has all the right ingredients to become an international capital markets success story, and I cannot wait to work alongside Jaime and Mihai to take Amber to the next level."

Earlier this year, Amber appointed former EA vice president and Keywords chief Jaime Gine as its CEO, with former CEO Mihai Pohontu assuming the role of executive chairman.