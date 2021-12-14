Job News

FunPlus appoints Alba Rodríguez Embid as Head of Growth

Emphasis on Western user acquisition

FunPlus appoints Alba Rodríguez Embid as Head of Growth
By , Staff Writer

FunPlus has appointed Alba Rodríguez Embid as its new Head of Growth at its publishing office in Barcelona.

In the new role, Rodríguez Embid will aim to expand the FunPlus brand with both existing and upcoming games, as well as strategising and implementing user acquisition methods to better target a Western audience.

With more than a decade’s worth of online marketing experience, and six years at Socialpoint in leadership roles within user acquisition, retention and performance marketing, many games have been launched worldwide with Rodríguez Embid’s influence, such as Monster Legends and Dragon City.

The new hire is the latest in a string of crucial hires FunPlus has made this year, including the appointment of a new head of European studio operations and VP of business development.

Looking ahead

At FunPlus, Rodríguez Embid is going to be involved in the development of promotional campaigns showcasing IP integration and the distinctive features within the FunPlus catalogue of games, such as in King of Avalon.

"We’re so pleased to add such a talented and accomplished leader as Alba," commented FunPlus general manager for the US and Europe Enric Cabestany.

"As we continue to evolve the FunPlus portfolio and our fan-favourite experiences, we’ll count on her, and other new hires at our Barcelona studio, to take us into the next era of mobile gaming."

Last month, Funplus revealed a new partnership with Warner Bros. to bring The Joker into State of Survival, following the success of its The Walking Dead collaboration.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

1 News Nov 26th, 2021

FunPlus and Warner Bros. bring The Joker to State of Survival

News Nov 17th, 2021

US annual spend on mobile strategy games rises 24%, surpassing $4 billion

Job News Nov 2nd, 2021

Frauke Grabow joins FunPlus as Europe’s Head of HR

News Oct 29th, 2021

State of Survival gains 20 million new players from The Walking Dead partnership

Job News Oct 29th, 2021

FunPlus appoints Ben Cousins as head of European studio operations

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies