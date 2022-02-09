FunPlus appoints Jeremy Horn as VP and head of innovation

Mobile games firm FunPlus has appointed Jeremy Horn as its vice president and head of innovation.

Horn comes to FunPlus from free-to-play mobile firm Jam City, where he served as VP of business strategy and oversaw the studio’s content and business strategies.

Prior to Jam City, Horn held various positions throughout the games industry, including producer at Ubisoft and Gameloft, and general manager of Jam City subsidiary TinyCo. Horn has contributed to high-grossing mobile titles based on popular IP including Family Guy, Harry Potter, Marvel’s Avengers, and more.

As VP and head of innovation at FunPlus, Horn will be responsible for the exploration of new markets and platforms.

Exploring new directions

"Jeremy’s knowledge and experience will undoubtedly drive the future of FunPlus and the mobile gaming industry," said FunPlus chief business officer Chris Petrovic.

"There’s huge potential and paths to explore in emerging new markets, increasingly expansive platforms and destinations for play. We’re delighted to continue shaping that future with Jeremy’s expertise."

Throughout 2021, FunPlus made a series of crucial strategic hires, including the hiring of Alba Rodríguez Embid as director of growth and the appointment of former Facebook Gaming director Bob Slinn as VP of business development.