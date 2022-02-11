Fashion game dev DREST appoints Lisa Bridgett as CEO

Fashion game and e-commerce platform Drest has appointed Lisa Bridgett as its new CEO.

Former COO for Drest, Bridgett will now be responsible for overseeing the firm’s direction across its games, media, data, and e-commerce operations following a year of strong user growth at 250 per cent.

Drest joined the firm in 2019 as its chief marketing and commercial officer, before transitioning to COO the following year. Prior to Drest, Bridgett's experience includes positions at Universal Music, Ralph Lauren, and Net-A-Porter.

Alongside the appointment to CEO, Bridgett will also join the Drest board of directors.

Users continue to rise

"I am elated at being able to drive Drest further with Lucy Yeomans, a leading visionary in the content and technology product innovation space, who has changed the user experience of luxury," said Bridgett.

"In my role, I will be focused on scaling Drest through our developer ecosystem, marketing channels and strategic revenue streams, building on the impressive growth our user base is experiencing."

Drest founder and co-chairman Lucy Yeomans added: “We have reached an exciting moment in Drest’s trajectory and, as is necessary for all start-ups at this stage, we are setting up all elements of our business for long-term success."

"Smart leaders and founders play to their strengths, which for me involves taking ownership of our product, brand and partnerships in a deeper and more focused way. When it came to appointing our CEO, Lisa was the natural choice. She is an inspiring and impressive global business leader, having achieved success with her dynamic digital competence across the industries of music, fashion and gaming."

