Drest appoints Saikala Sultanova to newly formed position: VP of growth

With experience at Ubisoft Mobile and more

Mobile fashion game and e-commerce platform Drest has appointed Saikala Sultanova as its VP of growth.

Bringing 11 years of experience in mobile marketing, previous roles Sultanova has held include UA and growth positions at gaming companies such as Ubisoft Mobile, Product Madness, and Space Ape Games.

Having a speciality in ROI driven performance marketing, Sultanova will be aiming to accelerate the scaling of Drest and to affirm its position in the luxury fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment space.

The role itself is a newly created one as part of Drest’s plan to accelerate in its recent successes.

Addition to the team

"Gamified luxury fashion experiences offer a plethora of creative opportunities and will be the future 'hot potato' in gaming. I am excited and proud to be a part of the Drest journey, helping to drive the success of this innovative, multifaceted business, and I look forward to working with the greatest minds in luxury fashion," Sultanova said.

She also intends to continue contributing to the not-for-profit UA Society, which promotes mobile app growth professionals to both collaborate and share their expertise.

"Saikala is a dynamic, vibrant and powerful addition to our team, and the latest appointment in a series of key hires for Drest as we strengthen our leadership team to deliver continued innovation and global growth," commented Drest CEO Lisa Bridgett.

Drest has also recently appointed Lisa Bridgett as its new CEO, formerly the company's COO. She will now be responsible for overseeing the firm’s direction across its games, media, data, and e-commerce operations.


