Job News

Scopely adds Salaam Coleman Smith to board of directors

Bringing over 20 years of entertainment industry experience

Scopely adds Salaam Coleman Smith to board of directors
By , News Editor

US mobile publisher Scopely has revealed the appointment of Salaam Coleman Smith to its board of directors.

With over 20 years of entertainment industry experience, Coleman Smith has held positions at Disney, Comcast, and Viacom.

Whilst at Disney, Coleman Smith served as EVP of Disney ABC Family Group and oversaw the strategy and programming for ABC Family and Freeform.

Additionally, Coleman Smith has previously served on the boards of Pinterest, Gap, and Enjoy Technology

"Destined for greatness"

"Scopely has an incredibly talented and ambitious team, a world-class technology platform with Playgami and a highly creative culture – all critical ingredients for success," said Coleman Smith.

"Yet, their ability to build and nurture loyal, highly engaged player communities stands out as a defining characteristic of a company destined for greatness. The team’s dedication to empowering players to find a sense of meaning, authorship, and belonging within their game experiences is extremely important to the future of play, and a core reason why the company has become one the fastest-growing private mobile games companies today."

Scopely has stated that Coleman Smith’s background complements the firm’s relationship with the entertainment industry, such as its partnerships with popular IP, including Marvel and Star Trek.

Earlier this month, Digital Turbine appointed Mollie Spilman to its board due to her "accomplished track record".


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Job News Aug 6th, 2021

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

Job News Jun 29th, 2021

Scopely appoints former Activision Blizzard president Coddy Johnson to board of directors

Interview Jul 2nd, 2019

Jobs in Games: Scopely’s Liz Liu on how to get a job as a people business partner

News Jul 19th, 2021

Scopely invests $50 million into Omnidrone, Pixel Toys and Tag Games

Job News Jan 12th, 2021

Scopely hires Ben Webley as its new CMO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies