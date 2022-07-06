Thunderful recruits Jon Rooke

Thunderful has announced the appointment of Jon Rooke as vice president of marketing.

Rooke is a veteran of 25 years in the games industry, most recently working at 2K Games as senior director of international marketing and communications. In this role, Rooke led marketing and communications across Australia, New Zealand, and EMEA.

Previously, Rooke has also held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, THQ, Microsoft, Creative Assembly, and SEGA.

Thunderful's newest hire

"Jon’s incredible experience and background of working for some of the biggest players in the games industry is going be an invaluable resource to Thunderful and we are excited to have him join our growing team as vice president of marketing," said Thunderful chief games officer Agostino Simonetta. "Jon will complement the fantastic team we already have here working to grow our successful games business."

"I’m thrilled to be joining a growing and dynamic company like Thunderful," said Rooke.

"I’m looking forward to bringing my experience of working on both established franchises and launching new IP to Thunderful and sharing my knowledge with their talented teams."

Founded in 2017 with the merger of Thunderful AB and Bergsala Holding’s distribution business, the company has grown into a global organization with over 300 employees and eight studios. Earlier this year, the company appointed Kathrin Strangfeld as vice president of business management and transformation.