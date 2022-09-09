Room 8 Group appoint new VP of business development

Room 8 Group which work as a global leader in external games development and art production company to support the production and creative needs for mobile games, console, and PC have announced a change in its management. Anna Berdnyck has been promoted to head of business development for Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions with Ron Powers holding the position of vice president of business development in the Americas.

Anna Berdnyk who joined Room 8 Group back in 2015 as a business development manager, was promoted numerous times over the course of seven years, firstly to senior business development manager and eventually became head of sales. In this new role as head of business development for the EMEA region, Anna will aim to expand upon the sales team and double sales efforts in 2022, with the goal of also securing new and strategic partnerships with the region's prominent game publishers.

Ron Powers joined the team at Room 8 Group in August 2022 as vice president of business development for the Americas, bringing over 20 years of experience within the gaming industry, working with game software start-ups and publishers for companies such as Arkadium. As vice president of business development at Room 8 Group, Powers will be organizing business development operations and coverage in the region, expanding the department by recruiting top-level talent whilst also building and developing their customer-centric account management and partner success teams.

Expansion

Speaking on the growth of Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi said “Strengthening Room 8 Group’s Business Development department is an essential step to continue the company’s strategic growth and expansion. More than 500 clients that worked with the Group are testament not only to the quality and speed at which we deliver the projects, but also to the outstanding professionalism and skills of our business development team. With new brands and service lines launched in 2022—and with many more to be announced soon—it is important to enhance the business development department and sales teams with talented, experienced, and dedicated leaders. With Anna and Ron at their new positions, I have no doubt that Room 8 Group will keep up its growth rate and continue to provide top-notch art & game development services to our current and new clients.”

"We have very high expectations for YoY growth" - Ron Powers

Ron Powers, VP of business development Americas, said of his position with Room 8 Group “I am thrilled to be joining Room 8 Group, the rapidly growing service provider with world-class talent and a culture beyond compare. As the VP of Business Development for the Americas, I will activate my vast network of game industry leaders and help our team solve problems for the world’s largest developers and publishers.”

Head of business Anna Berdnyk also spoke on Room 8 Group and her new position with them “I strongly believe that transparency and integrity are the core values that bring Room 8 Group to success. As Head of Business Development for EMEA, I intend to continue integrating this philosophy within my team, treating every relationship with utmost care and responsibility” Berdnyk went on to talk about the prospects of this new role saying “Nourishing the bonds between us and our clients is my priority, as well as further exploring the EMEA market—as I believe it is one of the most promising regions for today’s game industry. Room 8 Group’s trust in me is a true source of delight—after working at the company for 7 years, watching it evolve and grow into an international leader is an utmost inspiration. I am looking forward to proceeding in this new role.”.

With new management in place Room 8 Group have a path forward to expand upon their infrastructure, with plans for new brands and service lines coming soon. Back In August Room 8 Group announced the creation of a new mobile game development brand, Solid Bash who are the first within the group to form the mobile service line.