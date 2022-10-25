Embracer Freemode appoints Brian Bright as principal design director

Embracer Freemodehas announced the appointment of industry veteran Brian Bright to the leadership team of the newly formed Embracer Freemode operating group, where he’ll take the role of principal design director

Bright is best known for accrueing 25 years of experience with Activision and its various subsidiaries, such as Neversoft and Infinity Ward. During his time with the company he acted in a variety of roles, including as game director for entries in the popular Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and Tony Hawk franchises. Most recently, Bright served as principal designer at Infinity Ward, the recipient of over 200 “Game of the Year Awards”, where he worked on 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

“There’s little doubt that Brian’s addition to the leadership team will prove hugely significant to the group. With unrivalled acumen across game development, Brian’s top-tier leadership skills and technical savvy have cemented his status in our industry,” said Embracer Freemode CEO Lee Guinchard.

“Brian is a highly creative, hands-on designer and trusted studio leader with a proven record of delivering high-quality gaming experiences on time and on budget. His impressive credentials and technical prowess will be a huge asset as we grow our group and continue developing quality gaming experiences.”

A bold approach

“Embracer’s decentralized model and entrepreneurial spirit are a breath of fresh air. By taking a long-term vision towards game development, Embracer has an enticing business model, which is why I believe the group has enjoyed such rapid growth. With a progressive attitude that serves the gaming community first, I’m delighted to join the leadership team and look forward to putting my skillset to work as part of the Freemode family.”

Embracer Freemode incorporates a variety of smaller developers and publishers and offers strategic, operation, and financial support to help them achieve their long-term goals. The operating group was founded within Embracer following a major purchasing spree earlier this year.