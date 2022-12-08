Xsolla appoints Berkely Egenes to the role of Chief Marketing Officer

Video game commerce company Xsolla has announced that Berkely Egenes has been appointed to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to his new role, Egenes held the position of Vice President of Global Marketing at the company, where he specialised in video game commerce solutions to help Xsolla’s partners increase revenue and reach more users around the world.

Egenes has 22 years of experience in the fields of marketing and product integration, with a focus on driving engagement. He has worked with companies and brands including IBM, Walmart, NASCAR, NEXT VR and Ghost Gaming, and the success of his work has helped these organisations increase their visibility and perception in the global marketplace.

In his new role, Egenes will build on Xsolla’s foundation with an aim to elevate the brand, grow revenue-driven leads, and help the company scale. This will include implementing new initiatives in fields such as events, products, business development, and public relations.

"Berkley Egenes will bring a wealth of experience to the CMO role, and is a trusted and respected leader and colleague," said Xsolla president Chris Hewish. "He will lead our marketing team to succeed with our new and current product ecosystem."

Bigger and Better

"With more than 600 employees across the globe, it is important we continue to produce consistent messaging and creative delivery of the Xsolla brand from both a localised and global perspective," said Egenes. "The company's story on how we help video game developers and publishers succeed will continue to be shared and amplified effectively to build excitement internally and externally for our solutions and products."

Last month, we spoke to Xsolla MENA regional director Andrey Kalugin about the most common mistakes made by game developers. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Adikteev to help developers monetise their games.