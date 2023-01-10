AdInMo appoints ex Bidstack VP Yasin Dabhelia to executive team

Mobile in-game advertising specialist AdInMo has announced the appointment of ex-Bidstack VP Yasin Dabhelia to the role of VP Programmatic, where he will lead the company’s global demand strategy.

Yasin brings extensive experience in the field of digital and cross-media advertising to the role, having been a part of the in-game advertising ecosystem since its early days and overseen award winning campaigns for Bidstack as VP Programmatic Partnerships and Sales.

“We’re delighted to welcome Yasin to Team AdInMo,” said AdInMo co-founder and CEO Kristan Rivers. "The appointment is the first in a series of announcements about our US expansion. Yasin’s extensive in-game experience and demand partner network will help AdInMo accelerate growth in all key markets."

“2023 will require smart media planning by digital advertisers with the widely predicted ad spend growth slowdown,” said Dabhelia. “Gaming is well positioned to help brand advertisers leverage programmatic channels. AdInMo’s focus on addressability and solutions for the attention economy will be key and I’m delighted to join Team AdInMo to help educate buyers about in-game advertising.”

Last year, AdInMo was part of an industry group led by IAB, IAB Tech Labs and the media Rating Council, which developed and published measurement guidelines for intrinsic advertising, paving the way for brands to have confidence in the relevant advertising channels and encouraging them to advertise in-game. AdInMo’s network lets advertisers target and measure against different player personas based on behavioural and contextual data, helping them bring their products to the attention of the target audience.

In his role, Dabhelio will help grow AdInMo’s demant partner network in the US, Europe, and the Americas. The network includes companies such as Pubmatic, OpenX, and InMobi, as well as DSPs and agencies focused on helping clients reach gaming audiences.

Last year, AdInMo partnered with NumberEight to create targeted in-game ads.