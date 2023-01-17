Anna Idzikowska to leave the role of Chief Growth Officer at Ten Square Games

Ten Square Games has announced the resignation of Chief Growth Officer Anna Idzikowska due to personal reasons as of the end of February, 2023. Idzikowska will remain involved in the company’s operations, supporting future development as a permanent strategic advisor.

Idzikowska joined Ten Square in 2014 as a partnership manager, before being promoted to head of business development. She assumed the role of head of growth in 2015, before being appointed to the management board in 2021.

“On behalf of myself and the entire board, I would like to thank Anna for her cooperation and contribution to the success of TSG. She created the best Growth team in the gaming market, which supports the commercial success of our products every day,” said Ten Square Games president Maciej Zużałek. “I am pleased that Anna remains committed to the development of TSG in her new role as permanent strategic advisor.”

“In 2021, the position of the Head of Growth was taken over by Selina Springvloet Dubbeld, who naturally takes over the management of this area.”

Words from a CGO

“After nine intense and unforgettable years of work at Ten Square Games, the time has come to change the formula of my involvement in the company’s affairs. I am extremely proud of TSG’s achievements so far and I have no doubt that a company with such an exceptional team has much more ahead of it. I will be happy to participate in TSG’s success further in a new role.” said Idzikowska. “For two years, the role of Head of Growth has been held by a manager with extensive marketing experience in the gaming industry and in-depth knowledge of the specifics of TSG’s operations. I am convinced that under her leadership the team dealing with broadly understood user acquisition will remain one of TSG’s competitive advantages.”

No announcement has been made regarding the appointment of a new CGO for the team. At present, the growth team will report directly to the president.

