Paris Hilton, Sabrina Kay, and Geetanjali Dhillon join Muus Collective’s board of advisors

Muus Collective, a studio specialising in mobile gaming and digital collectibles, has appointed the expansion of its board of advisors, adding Paris Hilton, Sabrina Kay, and Geetanjali Dhillon to the board of advisors.

“We are thrilled to bring together this group of accomplished, talented and insightful professionals as our Board of Advisors,” said Muus CEO and co-founder Amber Bezahler. “Their unique perspectives across many different industries will be invaluable as we aim to reshape how consumers engage with fashion and entertainment.”

Hilton is best known as a media personality and as the heiress of Hilton Hotels, but also serves as the CEO of 11:11 Media. Dhillon is a marketing strategist who has worked for global entertainment companies such as Sony, Netflix and AMC. Kay is the CEO of Fremont Private Investments, as well as strategic partner at VSS Capital Partners.

“We are at the beginning of a revolution of how we engage with entertainment and fashion,” said Hilton. “I’m very passionate about self-expression and think there are endless opportunities for people to experiment with digital identities and become the best versions of themselves in Web3. Muus’ platform will help enable that and I’m thrilled to partner with them at the forefront of this innovation.”

Advising success

The three join former Microsoft CMO and SVP of marketing Mich Matthews-Spradlin and actor Felicia Day.

“Paris, Mich, Geetanjali, Felicia and Sabrina are powerhouses with complementary expertise in Web3 innovation, marketing, content creation and entertainment,” said Griffin Game Partners and Muus Board of Directors member Emily Wang. “With the gaming expertise of Muus’ leadership team, fashion and marketing prowess of REVOLVE, and cross-functional proficiencies of our advisors, Muus is strategically positioned to define the intersection of fashion, mobile gaming and Web3.”

“I was immediately drawn to the vision behind Muus Collective,” shared Dhillon. “The team’s passion for leading transformation within gaming, fashion and tech by bringing together a diverse and thoughtful team and inclusive culture is exactly what we need more of right now.”

“I’ve been very inspired by the Muus Collective team, the technology they are building and their vision to bring others into the Web3 space,” added Kay. “Women and other minorities are often left out of conversations around innovation. With Web3, we have a huge opportunity to not only shape the future of the internet, but also to allow consumers to participate in a large economic opportunity where they can set themselves up for success for the future. I’m honoured to support Muus in helping onboard more people to this space.”

Last year, Muus raised $5 million in a seed round to increase diversity in gaming and fashion.