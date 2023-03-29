Job News

Softonic appoints BBC veteran Andy Webb as VP of Product

Webb will spearhead the company’s mobile strategy

Softonic appoints BBC veteran Andy Webb as VP of Product
By , Staff Writer

Software platform Softonichas appointed Andy Webb to the role of VP of product, hoping to leverage his experience in international product development and mobile technology at Sky and the BBC, among other accelerate its mobile interests.

Webb has worked in a variety of roles including building communication networks in conflict zones as part of the military, before moving on to play a key role in Huawei’s European expansion. Since then, Webb has held leadership roles in a variety of companies, including as product development lead at Sky and VP of product strategy and head of product - voice and AI at the BBC.

In his new role, Webb will oversee Softonic’s shift from desktop to mobile, and spearhead the expansion of its product range. Webb hopes to improve consumers’ experience and provide them with digital tools for productivity, entertainment, and functionality. He will also assume responsibility for the strategy and execution of all product-related activities. Softonic hopes that Webb’s background in the media and conversational and generative AI will help it reinforce its product portfolio and reach new audiences.

New challenges

As a key member of the leadership team, Webb will work closely with the engineering, marketing, and sales teams to take the company to the next level.

"I am excited about the challenge at Softonic,” said Webb. “My focus is on evolving the product portfolio to address the shift from desktop to mobile. By broadening the portfolio, Softonic will become one of the largest web publishers in the world, a company that helps make consumers' lives easier, more fun, and more productive."

To achieve his goals, Webb will leverage his expertise in content production to improve the discovery experience for over half a million programs, as well as optimise advertising revenue from Softonic’s in-house ad-stack technology, rev:amp.

Earlier this month, we reported that USA’s new trade restrictions may negatively affect Huawei’s ability to purchase chips from Nvidia.

 


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

as News Mar 8th, 2023

The USA’s new trade restrictions are bad news for Nvidia

News Feb 24th, 2023

Huawei tempt users into their Appgallery with Epic Seven

Interview Nov 18th, 2022

Dr Jaime Gonzalo of Huawei on the important role of alternative storefronts for mobile gaming

News Nov 10th, 2022

Huawei AppGallery surpasses 220,000 HMS apps and 580 million user milestones

News Nov 7th, 2022

Huawei's AppGallery boasts 580m users and promotes lesser-known games at Editor's Choice Awards 2022