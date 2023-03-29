Softonic appoints BBC veteran Andy Webb as VP of Product

Software platform Softonichas appointed Andy Webb to the role of VP of product, hoping to leverage his experience in international product development and mobile technology at Sky and the BBC, among other accelerate its mobile interests.

Webb has worked in a variety of roles including building communication networks in conflict zones as part of the military, before moving on to play a key role in Huawei’s European expansion. Since then, Webb has held leadership roles in a variety of companies, including as product development lead at Sky and VP of product strategy and head of product - voice and AI at the BBC.

In his new role, Webb will oversee Softonic’s shift from desktop to mobile, and spearhead the expansion of its product range. Webb hopes to improve consumers’ experience and provide them with digital tools for productivity, entertainment, and functionality. He will also assume responsibility for the strategy and execution of all product-related activities. Softonic hopes that Webb’s background in the media and conversational and generative AI will help it reinforce its product portfolio and reach new audiences.

New challenges

As a key member of the leadership team, Webb will work closely with the engineering, marketing, and sales teams to take the company to the next level.

"I am excited about the challenge at Softonic,” said Webb. “My focus is on evolving the product portfolio to address the shift from desktop to mobile. By broadening the portfolio, Softonic will become one of the largest web publishers in the world, a company that helps make consumers' lives easier, more fun, and more productive."

To achieve his goals, Webb will leverage his expertise in content production to improve the discovery experience for over half a million programs, as well as optimise advertising revenue from Softonic’s in-house ad-stack technology, rev:amp.

