Aristocrat Leisure appoints Jennifer Aument as non-executive director

Aristocrat Leisure has announced the appointment of Jennifer Aument to the role of non-executive director.

Aument brings more than twenty-five years of experience in development, operations, and the delivery of infrastructure assets, having held leadership positions in both US-based and Australian companies. Most recently, Aument held the role of global transportation chief executive at infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, leading a team of over 14 thousand employees.

Prior to this, Aument served as president and CEO of Transurban’s North American operations, and held leadership roles in government relations and public affairs in companies such as Bechtel Infrastructures.

In addition, Aument sits on a range of advisory boards, including Cornell University and the Eno Center of Transportation.

“I am delighted that Jennifer has agreed to join the Aristocrat board,” said Aristocrat chairman Neil Chatfield. “Jennifer has a particular understanding of US and Australian environments, the complexities of supply chains and the delivery of major projects, and is a thought leader in the use of consumer digital technology. Jennifer also brings strong government relations and public affairs capabilities. Jennifer is an impressive, people-oriented business leader, with a track record of active community engagement. I am pleased to welcome Jennifer to Aristocrat and look forward to her contribution to our ongoing success.”

The importance of infrastructure

With a team of over 5000 employees in 90 countries worldwide, Aristocrat offers a diverse range of services ranging from social gaming to casino management services. In the mobile games space, the company has made a variety of acquisitions, including casual gaming company Big Fish Games and RAID Shadow Legends developer Plarium. In late 2021, the company rebranded its gaming division as Pixel United. Aument’s proven track record in operations and infrastructure may make her the ideal candidate to help manage the company’s ongoing business strategy.

