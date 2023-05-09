Job News

MWM promotes Rémi Thivolle to Chief Financial Officer

MWM, the publisher behind the AI-powered colouring app Color Pop has appointed a new CFO for its next phase of growth

By

MWM, the innovative mobile app development studio and publisher, behind the world's first AI-powered colouring app Color Pop, has promoted Rémi Thivolle to Chief Finance Officer. As CFO, Thivolle will be responsible for overseeing MWM's financial strategy and operations, driving growth while ensuring the company's financial stability.

Thivolle joined MWM at the end of 2021 and has brought a wealth of financial expertise and support to the company’s growth and finance department.

"MWM is a company at the forefront of innovation, in an industry which is known for its fast-paced and ever-changing nature. The team's dedication to disruption and pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of mobile technology. This is not only exciting but also a fun and rewarding experience! As a CFO, I am dedicated to delivering results beyond expectations to our employees, users, and partners," said Thivolle.

Jean-Baptiste Hironde

Prior to joining MWM, Thivolle began his career at Perella Weinberg Partners, a top independent advisory firm focused on mergers and acquisitions in London. He later joined Goldman Sachs, one of the world's largest investment banks, in Paris in 2019, where he developed his corporate finance expertise working on M&A, debt, and equity financing deals, primarily in the telecom and tech sectors. He advised on several landmark transactions, such as Voodoo/Tencent minority deal and Back Market's Series D round.

"As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, we are thrilled to have Rémi leading our financial operations as CFO. His expertise and strategic thinking will be crucial in helping us achieve our ambitious goals,” said Jean-Baptiste Hironde, CEO of MWM.

MWM, founded in 2009, has evolved into a diverse portfolio of creative tool apps, with over 40 apps published and more than 500 million downloads. The company was recognized as one of France's top 120 startups in 2020 and has established itself as a leader in mobile app development that utilises AI technology to enhance users' creativity in areas such as music, photo, video, and visual art.

Thivolle’s appointment as CFO puts the company in a strong position to achieve its growth ambitions. To learn more about MWM and its vision for the future, visit their website and join their community.


Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

