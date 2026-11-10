Leaked EU proposal targets loot boxes and addictive game design

The European Commission is expected to present its Digital Fairness Act proposal on November 11th, 2026.

Adult consumers could be given the option to disable certain features that encourage excessive or compulsive use.

The draft remains preliminary and could change before its official publication.

A leaked draft of the European Commission's proposed Digital Fairness Act (DFA) could introduce new restrictions on video game monetisation, including loot boxes, pay-to-win mechanics and design features that encourage excessive spending.

The Commission is expected to present the proposal on November 11th, 2026. The draft suggests replacing the EU's existing Unfair Commercial Practices Directive with a directly applicable Regulation.

The regulation aims to reduce differences in how consumer protection rules are applied across member states.

Gaming restrictions

Articles 14 to 17 of the draft outline new requirements for digital monetisation and addictive design. These include clearer disclosure of the monetary value of virtual currencies used for in-app purchases and the probabilities associated with variable-reward systems such as loot boxes. In-game currencies would also be disabled by default for minors unless a parent approves them.

The proposal would also prohibit paid loot boxes, as well as pay-to-win and pay-to-progress mechanics, for minors. Adult consumers would be able to disable certain features designed or likely to encourage compulsive or excessive use.

The draft also introduces a broader fairness-by-design requirement and proposes an express ban on manipulative online interface designs that materially distort consumer behaviour.

The draft also outlines stronger enforcement powers, including potential fines of up to 6% of a company's global annual turnover for certain breaches.

If adopted, the rules could affect video game publishers, social media platforms and other digital businesses operating in the EU. However, the leaked text remains preliminary and may change before its official publication.

The proposal would enter the EU legislative process involving the European Parliament and Council after its presentation.

Our Mobile Mavens previously discussed the Digital Fairness Act's potential impact.