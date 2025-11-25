Learn about Wooga's path to a 40% DTC revenue share at PGC London

The talk aligns with Playtika’s long-term goal of reaching a 40% DTC revenue share.

Wooga’s director of player experience Florian Blaesche is heading to Pocket Gamer Connects London to discuss how the studio built a direct-to-consumer value stream and what it takes to scale DTC beyond webstores alone.

Blaesche will deliver a talk titled: "Woogas Path to a 40% DTC Revenue Share".

His session will break down how Wooga formalised DTC as a value stream, the four levers the team uses to go beyond a standard webstore, and how the work aligns with parent company Playtika’s long-term ambition to raise its DTC revenue share target from 30% to 40%.

A seasoned player experience leader, Blaesche has spent nearly two decades across major publishers, including Blizzard Entertainment, Wargaming, and ImmoScout24 before joining Wooga in 2023.

At Wooga, he leads a multidisciplinary department shaping how millions of players interact with the studio’s mobile titles, including flagship story-driven games.

His insights come at a time when Playtika continues to position itself as one of the pioneers of DTC in the global games industry. Earlier this month, the company set a new record of $209.3m in DTC revenue in Q3.

