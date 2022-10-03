January sees more installs and sessions than any other month

Installs

Although fresh installs of mobile games in the EMEA region have slowed down, they still remain higher than they were at the beginning of the pandemic. Compared to the first half of 2021, installs were 20 percent higher in H1 2022.

In both years, January stood out as the best month for mobile gaming installs. In 2021, installs in January were 13 percent higher than the yearly average, while in 2022 they were 18 percent above the H1 average.

Hypercasual titles account for 34 percent of game installs from 2020 to H1 2022, followed by action and puzzle games (11 percent each) and casual and sports titles (eight percent each). However music titles saw the greatest year-on-year install growth in H1 2022, with an 849 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

As with installs, January proved to be a strong month for sessions. In 2021, sessions were 8 percent higher this month than the rest of the year, while in January 2022 sessions were 9 percent above the H1average.

Sessions

The action genre saw the highest share of sessions from 2020 to H1 2022 with 21 percent. This was followed by puzzle titles (14 percent), and sports (11 percent). Despite seeing the largest number of installs, hypercasual titles accounted for only 10 percent of sessions.

Music games were identified as the genre with the largest growth in sessions, with a 528 percentyear-on-year increase. This was followed by racing games (133 percent) and educational games (104 percent).

Session Length

Session length has fallen slightly overall, however the session time in several categories has risen. Adventure and sports titles were the genres with the largest rise in session length, with adventure games increasing from 29.52 minutes to 30.07 minutes, and sports rising from 20.98 to 21.63.