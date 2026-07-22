Neon raises $13m Series A to expand direct-to-consumer commerce platform for game publishers

Krafton joined the round as a strategic investor alongside a16z and Renegade Partners.

Neon has raised $27m since its founding in 2022.

Neon says its GMV has grown more than tenfold over the past two years.

Revenue increased more than 200% year-over-year in the first half of 2026.

Neon Commerce has raised $13 million in a Series A funding round to expand its direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce and loyalty infrastructure for games publishers.

The fintech startup said it aims to give publishers control over payments, fraud management, tax, compliance and player relationships by embedding commerce infrastructure into their ecosystems instead of operating as an intermediary.

Founder and CEO Chris Faught said the company was built to ensure publishers retain ownership of the strategic aspects of their D2C businesses while Neon handles the underlying infrastructure and operational complexity.

Founded in 2022, Neon has now raised a total of $27m. The latest round received strategic backing from PUBG: Battlegrounds creator Krafton alongside Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Renegade Partners.

Continuous growth

The funding follows a period of strong expansion for the company. Neon said its gross merchandise value has increased more than tenfold over the past two years, while revenue grew more than 200% year-over-year during the first half of 2026.

The company added that its customer base has expanded more than sixfold since its 2024 seed round.

“The games industry didn’t fight this hard for change, only to empower yet another middleman.” said Neon founder and CEO Chris Faught. “We built Neon so publishers never have to hand that leverage away again.

“We provide the infrastructure and handle the liability - payments integrations, tax, compliance, fraud - while keeping the operational burden low and putting the publisher in control of the strategic aspects of D2C.

“The infrastructure is ours, but everything that matters stays with them. The traction we’re seeing from publishers and investors tells us the market is ready for this shift.”