News

Mobile brawler Shadow Fight 3 strikes over 40 million downloads

Mobile brawler Shadow Fight 3 strikes over 40 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

The third instalment in Nekki's Shadow Fight series has been downloaded over 40 million times.

This continues a successful trend for Nekki’s fighting franchise. Shadow Fight 2, released in 2014, has generated over 250 million installs.

The studio worked with iLogos to co-develop Shadow Fight 3. The collaboration also has iLogos porting the franchise to other platforms, starting with a Nintendo Switch port of Shadow Fight 2.

Fighting spirit

“iLogos continues to invest in and focus on creating high production game titles with compelling interactive experiences,” said iLogos chairman Alexander Goldybin.

“Collaborating with Nekki has been an absolute honour and we can’t wait to release new content and see players making their way through the planned 100-plus hours of total play time.”

Earlier this year, Nekki explained the challenges of following up Shadow Fight 2's success. The Russian developer faced new hurdles in the move from 2D to 3D and investing in marketing rather than relying on word-of-mouth.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Feb 22nd, 2018

The making of Nekki's mobile brawler Shadow Fight 3

Comment & Opinion Nov 16th, 2017

How to make the most of Gamescom's business area

Comment & Opinion Aug 16th, 2016

How to balance time, resource deficit and session frequency to make a successful F2P game

3 Comment & Opinion Jan 25th, 2016

7 mobile gaming trends to help get you rich in 2016

2 as News Nov 26th, 2015

Tencent releases Nekki's 90 million downloaded Shadow Fight 2 in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.