Mobile users account for 71% of the $1.5 billion digital card games market

By , Staff Writer

The digital card games sector will earn $1.5 billion by the end of 2018, according to intelligence group SuperData.

A report from the company claims that the market will play a strong hand by earning $2 billion by 2020. Blizzard’s Hearthstone leads the charge, accounting for 26.7 per cent of global revenue at $414 million.

Royal flush

By the end of the year, SuperData reports that North America alone will have 14 million users playing digital card games.

Around 71 per cent of worldwide users are playing these titles on smartphones, which the report emphasises makes “mobile-first design key to success”.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider has the full story.


Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

