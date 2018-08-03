Glu Mobile’s Kim Kardashian: Hollywood nets $8m in revenue in Q2

Glu Mobile's Kim Kardashian: Hollywood netted $8 million in revenue for the three months ending June 30th 2018.

According to Sensor Tower, the figure represented a growth of 28 per cent year-on-year from the $6.4 million made in Q2 2017.

The US provided the bulk of the figure with 70 per cent coming across the App Store and Google Play.

Concerning platform, the iPhone users proved to be the more prolific spenders, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of revenue.

Glu’d to the screen

Overall, Glu posted record bookings of $99.4 million for the quarter, which was up 20 per cent year-on-year and 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Sensor Tower said Kim Kardashian: Hollywood made up 9.7 per cent of Glu Mobile’s in-app revenue for the quarter, which placed it fourth behind Covet Fashion, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018 and Design Home regarding contribution.