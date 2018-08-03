PUBG Mobile is bringing Mission Impossible: Fallout to its pocket-sized battlegrounds

PUBG Corp has partnered with Mission Impossible: Fallout to bring tie-in content and challenges to mobile battle royale PUBG Mobile.

The collaboration sees themed parachutes and unlockable cosmetics added to the game, alongside a replacement background theme.

The month-long event also includes themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival and First-Person Perspective, rewarding special items.

Extremely possible

“Nothing is impossible for PUBG Mobile, not even a partnership with an iconic movie franchise such as “Mission: Impossible,” said PUBG Corp general manager Vincent Wang.

“After only a few months on the market, we continue to build our player base for PUBG Mobile while growing our brand with innovative partnerships such as this special in-game event to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide.”

The event is reminiscent of Fortnite’s tie-in with The Avengers earlier this year, through its limited-time in-game Thanos Infinity Gauntlet.

PUBG has seen success in aping its successor before, seeing a huge surge in player spending after implementing a similar battle pass system.