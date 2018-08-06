Weekly UK App Store charts: Hello Stars, Hello Neighbor and Plank! top flurry of new stars in download rankings

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with UKIE, publishes the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.

Coming into bloom

For the week of July 23rd to 29th there were a string of new entries to the top free iPhone games chart. New additions include Fastone Games' Hello Stars in second, TinyBuild's Hello Neighbor in fifth, Kwalee's Plank! in sixth, Crazy Labs' Run Around in seventh and Gameloft's Asphalt 9: Legends in ninth.

As usual, the top grossing rankings remained much the same, with King taking top spot for the week with Candy Crush Saga over Fortnite in second and Pokemon Go in third.

You can view the top 10 of each chart below.

Top 10 Free iPhone Games (UK)

Tenkyu (Voodoo) Hello Stars (Fastone Games) Word Link (Zhou Jiaping) Helix Jump (Voodoo) Hello Neighbor (TinyBuild) Plank! (Kwalee) Run Around (Crazy Labs) Rise Up (Serkan Ozyilmaz) Asphalt 9: Legends (Gameloft) Fortnite (Epic Games)

Top 10 Paid iPhone Games (UK)

Minecraft (Mojang) Heads Up! (Warner Bros) Plague Inc (Ndemic Creations) Bee in the City (Wild in Art Bloons TD 6 (Ninja Kiwi) Bombarika (Cheetah Technology) Earn to Die 2 (Not Doppler) Bloons TD 5 (Ninja Kiwi) Papa's Freezeria To Go! (Flipline Studios) Tenable (Barnstorm Games)

Top 10 Grossing iPhone Games (UK)

Candy Crush Saga (King) Fortnite (Epic Games) Pokemon Go (Niantic) Love Island: The Game (Fusebox Games) Clash of Clans (Supercell) Roblox (Roblox Corporation) Episode (Episode Interactive) Toon Blast (Peak Games) Homescapes (Playrix) Gardenscapes (Playrix)

Top 10 Free iPad Games (UK)

Rhythmic Gymnastics Dream Team (Baby Education Animal Weather Toys) Tenkyu (Voodoo) Hello Neighbor (TinyBuild) Helix Jump (Voodoo) Plank! (Kwalee) Asphalt 9: Legends (Gameloft) Fortnite (Epic Games) Love Balls (Super Tapx) Rise Up (Serkan Ozyilmaz) Word Link (Zhou Jiaping)

Top 10 Paid iPad Games (UK)

Minecraft (Mojang) Plague Inc (Ndemic Creations) Goat Simulator (Coffee Stain Publishing) Bloons TD 6 (Ninja Kiwi) Papa's Scooperia HD (Flipline Studios) Goat Simulator Payday (Coffee Stain Publishing) Bombarika (Cheetah Technology) The Game of Life (Marmalade Game Studio) Five Nights at Freddy's (Scott Cawthon) Terraria (505 Games)

Top 10 Grossing iPad Games (UK)