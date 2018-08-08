News

Candy Crush developer King has made more than $1 billion so far this year

By , Senior Editor

Activision Blizzard-owned mobile developer King generated $502 million in revenue during the three months ending June 30th 2018.

That makes a $22 million year-on-year increase. Overall in the last six months the company has racked up over $1 billion, up from the $954 million it reported in the same period the year prior.

Crushing it

Activision’s financial report noted that King had two of the top 10 highest grossing games in the US during Q2 for the 19th quarter in a row.

Candy Crush Saga currently maintains a monthly active userbase of 270 million, which has grown year-on-year. Daily time spent per user was said to be at 36 minutes on average.

Candy Crush franchise net bookings increased by double digits year-over-year. King’s advertising business meanwhile was said to have been profitable for the second quarter in a row.

Activision Blizzard’s overall GAAP net revenue for the quarter hit $1.64 billion, up slightly from $1.63 billion the year prior and beating expectations.

Operating income meanwhile came in at $434 million, up from $339 million the same period in 2017.

Combined across the company, mobile and ancillary revenue (which includes physical merchandise and accessories), increased year-on-year to $521 million.


