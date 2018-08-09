King, Nitro Games, Rovio, ZeptoLab and friends in epic PG Connects Helsinki PechaKucha Sessions

Our forthcoming, fifth Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, where more than 1,200 mobile gaming professionals will gather at the Scandic Marina Congress Centre on September 11th to 12th, is so hyper-packed with goodness that even its individual fringe activity is something to celebrate.
Take the ever-popular PGC PechaKucha Sessions. Always a mighty amusing – yet instructive – way to wrap up day one's conference agenda, it sees a series of brave industry folk take on the challenge of talking through 20 slides on a particular topic in exactly 6.67 minutes. The resulting spectacle never, ever disappoints.
And it comes with free beer.
The session has traditionally harboured under the tremendous tutelage of Wilhelm Taht, former Rovio EVP Games, and only a fool with mess with that setup. Because when Wilhelm's at the helm, you get this sort of line-up:
- Solenne Lagrange, Marketing Director @ Ginx TV
- Sabrina Carmona, Lead Producer @ King
- Ida-Emilia Kaukonen, Head of Community @ Nitro Games
- Måns Wide, Exec Producer @ Rovio
- Dylan Tredrea, Head of Publishing @ ZeptoLab
- Maarten Noyons, Chairman @ IMGA
- Jon Jordan, Editor-at-large @ BlockchainGamer.biz
- Oscar Clark, Hat-Man @ Consultant
That's a stellar, own-conference-worthy gathering of minds. And if you're heading to Connects Helsinki, we urge you to clear your schedule on Tuesday, September 11th, 6pm to 7pm to witness it firsthand.
Why come
If you're not yet booked for PGC Helsinki, we humbly suggest you ought to consider it. Here's a handy condensed 'reasons' list to persuade you/your boss:
- It’s the country’s biggest B2B event for the games industry and this year is set to be bigger and better
- 16 conference tracks (12 of them brand spanking new arrivals) across an entirely restructured schedule
- 140 world-class speakers from every corner of the industry for unrivalled insight
- 600-plus companies: indies, studios, publishers, tools, services, networks, platforms, investors, analysts and more
- Expanded content: Mobile gaming, blockchain, PC, VR, AR and handheld consoles
- The whole industry attends: From students to CEOs, and everyone in between (and beyond)
- Free and unlimited meeting system: Networking on a grand scale with 3k-plus meetings with 1,200 industry delegates
- Truly international representation: On average, delegates from 40-plus countries attend each Connects event
- Fringe events a-go-go: Workshops, game jam, pitching competitions, match-making sessions, indie expo zone, investment roadshow pitch
- Serious sponsor support: G-STAR; deltaDNA; Epic Games; Alto.io; Mintegral; Nutaku, Unity Technologies; MoPub; KamaGames; Hatch; Fingersoft; HyprMX; Libring; Ogury; Emoji Games; devtodev; Adrealm; Domraider; and Exit Games
- Established conference series: More than 13,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international conference series since 2014 and we've been Europe's largest mobile games B2B event for the past 3 years
- Two conferences for the price of one: Running alongside the main event, Blockchain Gamer Connects presents an unrivalled conference schedule of industry experts and thought leaders already blazing trails in this revolutionary new sector
- One helluva party
- Right now, Mid-Term tickets are still available: That's a significant saving on the full rate due next week
