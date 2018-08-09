King, Nitro Games, Rovio, ZeptoLab and friends in epic PG Connects Helsinki PechaKucha Sessions

Our forthcoming, fifth Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, where more than 1,200 mobile gaming professionals will gather at the Scandic Marina Congress Centre on September 11th to 12th, is so hyper-packed with goodness that even its individual fringe activity is something to celebrate.

Take the ever-popular PGC PechaKucha Sessions. Always a mighty amusing – yet instructive – way to wrap up day one's conference agenda, it sees a series of brave industry folk take on the challenge of talking through 20 slides on a particular topic in exactly 6.67 minutes. The resulting spectacle never, ever disappoints.

And it comes with free beer.

The session has traditionally harboured under the tremendous tutelage of Wilhelm Taht, former Rovio EVP Games, and only a fool with mess with that setup. Because when Wilhelm's at the helm, you get this sort of line-up:

Solenne Lagrange , Marketing Director @ Ginx TV

, Marketing Director @ Ginx TV Sabrina Carmona , Lead Producer @ King

, Lead Producer @ King Ida-Emilia Kaukonen , Head of Community @ Nitro Games

, Head of Community @ Nitro Games Måns Wide , Exec Producer @ Rovio

, Exec Producer @ Rovio Dylan Tredrea , Head of Publishing @ ZeptoLab

, Head of Publishing @ ZeptoLab Maarten Noyons , Chairman @ IMGA

, Chairman @ IMGA Jon Jordan , Editor-at-large @ BlockchainGamer.biz

, Editor-at-large @ BlockchainGamer.biz Oscar Clark, Hat-Man @ Consultant

That's a stellar, own-conference-worthy gathering of minds. And if you're heading to Connects Helsinki, we urge you to clear your schedule on Tuesday, September 11th, 6pm to 7pm to witness it firsthand.

Why come

If you're not yet booked for PGC Helsinki, we humbly suggest you ought to consider it. Here's a handy condensed 'reasons' list to persuade you/your boss: