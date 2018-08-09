News

Facebook Messenger gets augmented reality games

Facebook Messenger gets augmented reality games
By , Senior Editor

Facebook Messenger is expanding itself as a games platform with the addition of augmented reality games.

The current crop of games are based around filters, which players can activate during real-time video chats with friends. Up to six people can play games at once.

Two titles have been released so far. Don’t Smile challenges players to keep a straight face or else their face will turn into an enormous grin. In Asteroids Attack meanwhile, users must protect the spaceship perched on their nose from falling asteroids.

More games are set to arrive in the coming months, including beach ball title Beach Bump and matching cat game Kitten Kraze.

Messenger games platform

AR filters were actually first introduced to Messenger video chat last year, though not as games. Facebook claims that their introduction helped surge the number of video chats in the app in 2017 to 17 billion, double that of 2016.

Earlier this year Facebook introduced in-app purchases to its Instant Games platform, available on Messenger.

With the addition of AR Games, it’s clear Facebook sees a lot of potential for gaming through a chat app that has 1.3 billion monthly active users.

It’s not currently clear if or when AR Games will be opened to developers to start making and releasing games.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Mobile Mavens Apr 24th, 2018

Is there an opportunity for indie developers on chat app platforms like Facebook Instant Games?

as News Apr 30th, 2018

$1 billion mobile title Disney Tsum Tsum comes to Facebook Instant Games

Comment & Opinion Mar 19th, 2018

Chat app gaming: The massive opportunity in mobile no one’s talking about

News Mar 15th, 2018

Facebook Instant Games opens up to all developers

Comment & Opinion Oct 30th, 2017

One year on: What is Facebook's strategy with Instant Games for Messenger?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.