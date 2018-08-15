News

One week to go: Games Mixer and Big Indie Pitch at Gamescom

One week to go: Games Mixer and Big Indie Pitch at Gamescom
By , Editor

If you’re anything like us, your Gamescom schedule is already chockablock with meetings, but there’s one soirée you won’t want to miss - The Games Mixer brought to you by Pocket Gamer, G-STAR, Merculet and Laya.one.

Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel on Wednesday, August 22nd from 18:30, drinks and canapes will be served before the panel debate sheds light on the lucrative Asian games market.

Our panellists include:

  • Mr Minkwan Kim, Chairman of G-STAR organisation committee
  • Kyu Lee, President at Gamevil
  • Tom van Dam, Head of Mob. BD, NetEase
  • Monte Singman, VP International BD, iDreamsky
  • Don S. Kim, CEO, Advanced Cyber Entertainment GmbH
  • Chris James, CEO, Steel Media & panel moderator

Merculet and Laya.one will also take to the stage to talk about everyone’s favourite hot topic of the moment; blockchain and how it’s set to disrupt the games industry.

We’d love to welcome everyone, but space is limited so make sure you don’t miss out and register now.

Big Indie Pitch

We’re also hosting a Big Indie Pitch right next door in the same venue from 17:00. 20 teams of developers will have just four minutes each to convince our panel of expert judges that their game is the best.

Not only will the winners score prizes on the night, but they’ll also earn their place on the shortlist for November’s Big Indie Awards grand finale at the leading Asian games expo, G-STAR. There are still a couple of places free, so click here if you want to take part.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Aug 9th, 2016

Pocket Gamer and G-STAR to team up for the best industry party at Gamescom, in association with G2A

News Aug 10th, 2018

Join the mobile games industry at our Mixer and Asia trends panel during Gamescom on August 22nd

as News Aug 6th, 2018

G-STAR, NetEase, Gamevil and iDreamSky to discuss key Asia trends at Pocket Gamer Mobile Mixer panel at Gamescom

News Aug 1st, 2018

We're bringing the Big Indie Pitch and Mobile Mixer party to Gamescom

News Aug 14th, 2018

Pocket Jam back with a bang at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.