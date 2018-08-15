One week to go: Games Mixer and Big Indie Pitch at Gamescom

If you’re anything like us, your Gamescom schedule is already chockablock with meetings, but there’s one soirée you won’t want to miss - The Games Mixer brought to you by Pocket Gamer, G-STAR, Merculet and Laya.one.

Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel on Wednesday, August 22nd from 18:30, drinks and canapes will be served before the panel debate sheds light on the lucrative Asian games market.

Our panellists include:

Mr Minkwan Kim , Chairman of G-STAR organisation committee

, Chairman of G-STAR organisation committee Kyu Lee , President at Gamevil

, President at Gamevil Tom van Dam , Head of Mob. BD, NetEase

, Head of Mob. BD, NetEase Monte Singman , VP International BD, iDreamsky

, VP International BD, iDreamsky Don S. Kim , CEO, Advanced Cyber Entertainment GmbH

, CEO, Advanced Cyber Entertainment GmbH Chris James, CEO, Steel Media & panel moderator

Merculet and Laya.one will also take to the stage to talk about everyone’s favourite hot topic of the moment; blockchain and how it’s set to disrupt the games industry.

We’d love to welcome everyone, but space is limited so make sure you don’t miss out and register now.

Big Indie Pitch

We’re also hosting a Big Indie Pitch right next door in the same venue from 17:00. 20 teams of developers will have just four minutes each to convince our panel of expert judges that their game is the best.

Not only will the winners score prizes on the night, but they’ll also earn their place on the shortlist for November’s Big Indie Awards grand finale at the leading Asian games expo, G-STAR. There are still a couple of places free, so click here if you want to take part.