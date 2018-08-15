Shadowgun dev Madfinger hits 200m downloads across entire games portfolio

He spent last ten years at developing different computer games, including titles like Hidden and Dangerous 2, Mafia.

He is result-oriented, very experienced and skilled programming professional with solid background and experience working on well known game programming projects.

Marek Rabas is the CEO of Madfinger Games.

Brno-based indie developer Madfinger's games have now been downloaded more than 200m times.

Initially founded in 2009, the company's modus operandi is to try and bring a console quality games experiences to mobile.

Its current slew of games includes franchises Samurai, Dead Trigger, Unkilled and Shadowgun.

“200 million overall downloads is a huge milestone for us, especially since we got here organically without investing in multi-million dollar marketing campaigns,” said Madfinger CEO Marek Rabas.

“We are thankful to our players and the media, as their input has been essential in helping us reach this goal.”

Pointing the finger

Madfinger has also revealed that it is set to make another announcement at Gamescom, where it will also be staging its first esports tournament in cooperation with esports organiser ESL.

The news follows Madfinger’s undead-shooting sequel Dead Trigger 2 hitting the 100 million download milestone.

Despite releasing back in 2013, Dead Trigger 2 maintained player interest through weekly events, with a “big update” currently in development.

Concerning downloads, Dead Trigger 2 currently stands out amongst Madfinger’s portfolio as its most successful title.