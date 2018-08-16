South Korean publisher Com2us posts over $100m in earnings for the 11th consecutive quarter

Strong sales and overseas earnings drive Com2us to 2018 Q2 earnings of over $100m.

Quarter-on-quarter sales increased by 9 per cent, up to $32.52m. Com2us attribute the continued success of Summoners War and the MLB 9 Innings franchise as key sales drivers.

Worldwide revenue came to $110.88m, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of taking in revenues over $100m. Com2us also reported a net income of $31.4m.

Grow and grow

Summoners War continues to be the strongest asset in the publisher’s arsenal. The four-year-old flagship RPG passed 90 million downloads this March, and Com2us plan to continue supporting the game’s esports scene with its second tournament series this year.

A tie-in comic book series and animated show are still under development in collaboration with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Meanwhile, the publisher is also working with Funko to create lines of action figures and clothing for the RPG.

Com2us are hoping to use these partnerships to further push the Summoners War IP globally.

Elsewhere, Com2us’ partnership with Activision to develop a mobile Skylanders title is still looking at a release later this year. A Summoners War MMORPG is planned to drop by the end of 2018 too, so expect a strong performance from the publisher by year’s end.