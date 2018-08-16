News

South Korean publisher Com2us posts over $100m in earnings for the 11th consecutive quarter

South Korean publisher Com2us posts over $100m in earnings for the 11th consecutive quarter
By , Staff Writer

Strong sales and overseas earnings drive Com2us to 2018 Q2 earnings of over $100m.

Quarter-on-quarter sales increased by 9 per cent, up to $32.52m. Com2us attribute the continued success of Summoners War and the MLB 9 Innings franchise as key sales drivers.

Worldwide revenue came to $110.88m, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of taking in revenues over $100m. Com2us also reported a net income of $31.4m.

Grow and grow

Summoners War continues to be the strongest asset in the publisher’s arsenal. The four-year-old flagship RPG passed 90 million downloads this March, and Com2us plan to continue supporting the game’s esports scene with its second tournament series this year.

A tie-in comic book series and animated show are still under development in collaboration with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Meanwhile, the publisher is also working with Funko to create lines of action figures and clothing for the RPG.

Com2us are hoping to use these partnerships to further push the Summoners War IP globally.

Elsewhere, Com2us’ partnership with Activision to develop a mobile Skylanders title is still looking at a release later this year. A Summoners War MMORPG is planned to drop by the end of 2018 too, so expect a strong performance from the publisher by year’s end.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

as News May 14th, 2018

Overseas sales push Com2us to $100m revenues for Q1 FY18

2 News Nov 10th, 2017

61% of Com2uS' $98.9 million Q3 overseas revenues came from North America and Europe

as News Aug 8th, 2017

Com2uS revenues hit $114.8 million as Summoners War clears $890 million lifetime overseas revenues

as News Mar 9th, 2018

Summoners War surpasses 90 million downloads

as News Feb 7th, 2018

Com2us scores revenues of over $450 million for the second year in a row

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.