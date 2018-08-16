News

World’s top 50 mobile games developers to be revealed August 21st

By

The identities of the top 50 mobile games developers of the world are all set to be revealed on August 21st at Gamescom.

PocketGamer.biz’s team of mobile experts, together with external advisors, have argued and debated to bring you the hottest movers and shakers of the mobile development scene.

From North America all the way through to Europe and Asia, the ninth edition of our annual PocketGamer.biz Top 50 is truly global in scope.

The best of the best

Last year Supercell snagged the top slot but who will it be this year?

The list is based on a plethora of factors from who is making the most exciting games, who is innovating the most and of course who has successfully expanded their business since our last edition.

The industry will find out first at a ceremony in Cologne, Germany, next Tuesday, August 21st during an invite-only event at Gamescom. About 100 industry leaders will gather to find out who’s on PocketGamer.biz’s list, and pick up a free 40-page guide.

After the ceremony in Cologne next week, you'll be able to read about the Top 50 developers here on PocketGamer.biz.

The big event and the Top 50 booklet are sponsored by Mintegral, with UPLTV and Xhance also on board as associate sponsors.

Not able to attend the event? Well, that’s a shame. But fret not, you will be able to read the full list of 50 top developers on PG.biz from next Wednesday.

You will also be able to download a digital copy of the full booklet if you’re signed into our business network.

 

