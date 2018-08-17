App Annie: Fortnite will push Android apps to over 170 billion downloads in 2018

Mobile insights source App Annie reports that Android users will download 170 billion apps this year.
The report suggests a 20 billion download increase over last year’s 150 billion downloads.
Fortnight is named as a driving factor for growth that will see platform users spend over $50 billion, up from last year’s $40 billion.
Storm incoming
The battle royale behemoth hit landed on Android earlier this month, exclusive to Samsung devices. And while it might be pushing numbers on Google’s platform, it won’t be seeing as much return thanks to Fortnite’s evading of the Google Play Store.
Google Play has had to put in work to assure users that the real game isn’t available on its shelves. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney made it clear that he doesn’t believe the 30 per cent cut is worth the cost.
