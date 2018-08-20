News

Devcom managing director Stephan Reichart calls for video gamers to be a force for good

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The head of Devcom Stephan Reichart has called for video games to be a force for good in the troubling times we live in.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of this year's developer-focused show, Reichart said that it is more important than ever to make games that matter and "protect" society from ignorance and racism.

Force for good

"This is not the age of Donald Trump, Boris Johnson or other ignorant politicians, racists or idiots," he said.

"This is the age of the most liberal, most open-minded and tolerant group of people I have ever met. This is your age.

"This is the age of game development. It has never been easier to develop games, and it has never been more important to develop games that matter to change this world and to protect our society against all this stupidity out there."


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

