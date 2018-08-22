News

Fortnite swoops past $200 million revenue on iOS five months after launch

By , Staff Writer

Fortnite revenue on iOS has reached over $200 million worldwide.

It took three months for Epic’s battle royale hit to reach $100 million in revenue, but Fortnite only needed two more months to double that figure, Sensor Tower reports.

Reaching $200 million in worldwide App Store revenue five months after launch puts Fortnite on equal footing with Supercell’s Clash Royale. Fittingly, Epic Games has usurped Supercell as our top mobile developer in this year’s PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Developer list

Drop zone

63 per cent of the revenue comes from players in the United States. At $126 million, US players are spending over 12 times more than gamers in the United Kingdom, Fortnite’s second-most popular market.

Sensor Tower expects Fortnite to reach revenue in excess of $450 by the end of 2018 on iOS alone. That’s to say nothing of the game’s Android performance, where Epic has taken steps to bypass Google Play’s slice of the pie.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

