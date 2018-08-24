News

HBO and Nerial partner for Games of Thrones Reigns spin-off

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 24th, 2018 partnership Devolver Digital
HBO
Nerial 		Not disclosed
HBO and Nerial partner for Games of Thrones Reigns spin-off
By , Staff Writer

HBO has teamed up with Reigns developer Nerial to craft a Game of Thrones spin-off on the political Tinder-style series.

Called Reigns: Game of Thrones, the swipe-to-rule game will land on the iOS App Store, Google Play and Steam for $3.99 and is pencilled in for an October release.

The primary thrust of the Reigns series is to put players in the shoes of royalty, tasking them with difficult decisions on how to run their kingdoms.

Choices are made through a Tinder-like swipe left or right feature and have ramifications if not balanced appropriately against past decisions.

A (mobile) game of thrones

The Game of Thrones spun entry into the franchise will be much of the same but will allow players to rule as series characters Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark.

Players will also be able to shift between each king and queen to tackle challenges unique to the story of each character.

Decision making will also be complicated through various visions the Red Priestess Melisandre has, with some insights proving less reliable than others and harder to decipher.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Interview Apr 14th, 2017

Now playing: Matthew Wiggins on Reigns

News Feb 17th, 2017

Indie hit Reigns wins big at European edition of Google Play Indie Games Contest

News Sep 14th, 2016

Tinder-esque indie strategy game Reigns swipes 600,000 downloads

List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

as News Jul 4th, 2018

Tencent snags rights to publish Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming to China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.