G-STAR Games Mixer presented by Pocket Gamer at Gamescom 2018 attracted more than 600 industry professionals

The G-STAR Games Mixer (mobile, PC & blockchain) in association with Merculet & Laya.one @ Gamescom 2018 – presented by Pocket Gamer bought in over 600 members of the global games industry to the Hyatt Regency last week.

The night kicked off - as always - with both a Big Indie Pitch and a PC Indie Pitch, sponsored by indieSky as well as G-STAR, and introduced by Shin Chul Kang, chair of the latter's organisation committee.

Pinata Punch, the developer of Colorful Darkness, took away first place at the PC Indie Pitch, with the mobile-focused Big Indie Pitch top spot going to Blindflug Studios for Airheart - Tales of Broken Wings

As the indie studio competition drew to a close, the Games Mixer event kicked off, sponsored by G-STAR with Merculet and Laya.one coming in as co-sponsors. All three delivered fascinating presentations that gave an insight into the Asian market - arguably the biggest opportunity in the world right now for the games sector.

That was in addition to a panel that discussed the mobile, blockchain and PC sectors, chaired by Steel Media boss Chris James featuring Minkwan Kim from G-STAR's organisation committee, Chorus Worldwide CEO Shintaro Kanaoya, David Mohr, GM of Gamevil, NetEase mobile business development boss Tom van Dam as well as Don S Kim, CEO of Advanced Cyber Entertainment.

Easts meets west

"As usual the G-STAR Games Mixer was a highlight of the Gamescom fringe event week, with over 600 delegates through the doors to network, drink and hear about the latest trends from the Asian games scene," Steel Media's Chris James said.

He continued: "Senior representatives from the Chinese, Japanese and Korean games industry offered insightful views on the latest trends and opportunities from hypercasual and blockchain to eSports and live services whilst separate talks from co-sponsors Merculet and Laya.One offered insight to China's blockchain games market before the winners of the Big Indie PC and mobile pitches were unveiled.

"One key takeaway was the sheer influence of these markets in defining the future of the entire industry and the need to visit the region if you want to glimpse the future of gaming first hand.

"Suffice to say G-STAR remains one of the best (and easiest) opportunities to do precisely that and if the packed audience reaction was anything to judge this year there'll be a lot more western companies joining Steel Media in Busan this November (as well as our Big Indie Awards and party!)."

The Big Indie Pitch and PC Indie Pitch return to Helsinki next month at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki supported once again by our friends at G-STAR.

Following that, the Big Indie Pitch will be appearing at G-STAR itself in South Korea this coming November. That's not the only Big Indie event Steel is running at that conference. The Big Indie Awards are taking place at the show and we'll be flying out the top three shortlisted developers. There's still time to enter here.