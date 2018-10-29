Nominations for Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019 close today

Today is your final chance to lobby for the second-ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019 will take place on the evening of Tuesday, January 22nd 2019 (that's just after PGC London draws to a close).

Want to be in with a chance to win an award? You can nominate a game or company for an accolade (or in multiple categories) over on the Mobile Games Awards website.

Lobbying ends on October 29th (today!), shortly after which we'll announce the finalists.

To help you with the process you can check out our lobbying guide right here.

The 20 awards categories in full:

Game of the Year Pocket Gamer People's Choice Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Storytelling Best Live Ops Best Developer Best Indie Developer Best Publisher Best Game Engine Best Tools Provider Best Analytics / Data Tool Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Technological Innovation Best Advertising & UA Best Marketing Team Best QA and Localisation Service Provider Best Recruitment Agency Best Service Provider Eastern Trailblazer Mobile Legend

The awards ceremony will take place in London at an as yet unannounced venue. To buy tickets, visit the official website here: www.mobilegamesawards.com.

For sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.

For any other enquiries about the Mobile Games Awards, email PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.

The Mobile Game Awards will take place after Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019. For more information on that event visit the PGC website.