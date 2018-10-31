24-hour Halloween 25% discount on Pocket Gamer Connects London

Perhaps we've fallen head first into the cauldron. Perhaps it's hocus pocus at play.

For whatever reason, we've conjured up a massive 25 per cent off all main tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects, PC Connects, and Blockchain Gamer Connects London 2019 (January 21st to 22nd).

And while we're under this 24-hour spell, the discount applies on top of the current Early Bird rate - so you save twice!

We'll have 2,500 delegates representing every facet of the mobile, PC and blockchain games industry. Anyone joining us will discover a dazzlingly powerful recipe with which to kick off a fresh year of conferencing.

21 tracks, 180 sessions, 300 speakers, 900 companies

6,000 scheduled meetings

Full industry ecosystem - indies, studios, publishers, c-level executives, service providers, platforms, investors, consultants, student devs, PR, media, and more

55-plus countries for a truly international attendance

More connections, more opportunities, more business

So get on your broom, come listen and learn, discuss and deliberate, then dive into the multiple business-boosting opportunities Connects London will offer – whether that's engaging with exposure-granting pitching competitions, signing up for matchmaking sessions, maxing out the free meeting system, or networking like crazy.

Use code WICKED on top of the Early Bird prices and book now!