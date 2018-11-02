Scopely taps Star Trek IP for 4X strategy game Fleet Command

Scopely may have its next big hit on its hands after tapping the Star Trek IP for its in-soft launch 4X strategy game Fleet Command.

The title, developed in collaboration with Digit Game Studios and licensed by CBS Interactive, is based on the recent cinematic universe.

Players can join various factions such as the Federation, Klingons and Romulans; each offering up their own unique ships and technology branches.

Engage

Scopely has proven itself very particular with the games it gives a full launch to, and Fleet Command is now set for global release on November 29th. Pre-registration is already open on Google Play.

Given how picky the publisher has been in the past - it cancelled a Breaking Bad mobile game after 19 months in soft launch - it clearly thinks Fleet Command has a chance of being a top grosser.

“We’re thrilled to work with CBS Interactive on such iconic IP and believe we’ve designed an expansive, dynamic and super social Star Trek experience for both strategy and role-play gaming fans,” said Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien.

“We wanted to create a cinematic, action-packed, genre-defying game that embraces the heart of the franchise - exploration, to allow players to experience an entire galaxy of quests and missions for endless adventure.”