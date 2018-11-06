News

Hearthstone hits 100 million users as mobile revenue reportedly passes $660m

Hearthstone hits 100 million users as mobile revenue reportedly passes $660m
By , Staff Writer

Blizzard’s free-to-play card game Hearthstone has reached 100 million registered users.

That's according to publisher Activision Blizzard, who revealed the milestone over four years after the title launched. The card game has attracted 30m players in the last year alone, with its userbase standing at 70m in November of last year.

The collectable spin-off launched in March 2014 with the title Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, and quickly reached 10 million players within a month.

Hearthstone arrived on iOS a month later in April 2014, with an Android version dropping in December of that year.

In celebration, Blizzard is running an in-game event through November 7th to 11th. Players who log in will receive six packs from The Boomsday Project expansion. A new quest called Celebrate the Players will award 100 gold when completing a friendly challenge with friends, up to a maximum of 500 gold.

Mobile has contributed a significant portion of the card game’s success, as Sensor Tower reports that Hearthstone Mobile revenue has reached over $660 million.

 The full version of this story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Aug 3rd, 2018

Mobile users account for 71% of the $1.5 billion digital card games market

News Aug 18th, 2015

Hearthstone on mobile could be losing Blizzard millions

News Aug 12th, 2015

Mobile boosts Hearthstone's $20 million a month revenue, says SuperData

The IAP Inspector Apr 30th, 2014

How to win at Hearthstone without handing over stacks of cash

News Oct 23rd, 2018

Hyper-casual games publisher Playgendary's IAP revenue shot up 57 per cent during Q3 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.