Candy Crush Friends Saga smashes past $10 million revenue worldwide

King's Candy Crush Friends Saga has earned over $10 million in revenue worldwide across iOS and Android.

Sensor Tower reports that the fourth title in King’s sweet-toothed puzzle lineup ranked No.9 for downloads in its launch month of October.

The United States, Friends Saga’s most popular market, accounted for 46 per cent of player spending at $4.15 million. 31 per cent came from France, Great Britain, Sweden, and Germany combined.

Android made up an overwhelming amount of Candy Crush Friends Saga’s audience, making up 71 per cent of the game’s 22.5 million total downloads.

Friends for life

These figures take into account a lengthy soft launch period, where Friends Saga was available in five European countries - including those mentioned above - alongside New Zealand and South Africa.

In its first week, Candy Crush Friends Saga was downloaded 10 million times. While a smashing success, that figure marked an overall downwards trend for King’s flagship franchise.

