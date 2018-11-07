News

Candy Crush Friends Saga smashes past $10 million revenue worldwide

King's Candy Crush Friends Saga has earned over $10 million in revenue worldwide across iOS and Android.

Sensor Tower reports that the fourth title in King’s sweet-toothed puzzle lineup ranked No.9 for downloads in its launch month of October.

The United States, Friends Saga’s most popular market, accounted for 46 per cent of player spending at $4.15 million. 31 per cent came from France, Great Britain, Sweden, and Germany combined.

Android made up an overwhelming amount of Candy Crush Friends Saga’s audience, making up 71 per cent of the game’s 22.5 million total downloads.

These figures take into account a lengthy soft launch period, where Friends Saga was available in five European countries - including those mentioned above - alongside New Zealand and South Africa.

In its first week, Candy Crush Friends Saga was downloaded 10 million times. While a smashing success, that figure marked an overall downwards trend for King’s flagship franchise.

King's head of studio Todd Green will be at Pocket Gamer Connects London (January 21st to 22nd to deliver an as yet announced talk. We'll share more news as we can, but for now you can visit the PGC website for more details on the show.


